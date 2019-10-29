NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

At the invitation of the Ukrainian authorities, the North Atlantic Council (NAC) will visit Ukraine on October 30-31, 2019, a press service of the alliance reported.

According to the press release, the visit will start in Odesa on October 30, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the NATO Ambassadors will visit the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2). Four NATO Mine Countermeasures Vessels from Bulgaria, Italy, Romania and Spain will be docked in the port of Odesa, as part of their patrolling in the Black Sea.

The Secretary General will also deliver a speech to cadets at the Maritime Academy in Odesa.

On October 31, Stoltenberg will chair a meeting of the NATO–Ukraine Commission with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and will deliver an address at the Parliament of Ukraine.

The Secretary General and the NATO Permanent Representatives will meet the Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko and Minister of Defence Andriy Zahorodniuk.

Furthermore, the Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana, and the NATO Ambassadors will meet Razumkov and heads of parliamentary factions. They will also have a social lunch with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba.

Outreach activities will be organized, during which NATO Ambassadors will engage with members of the civil society.