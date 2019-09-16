Facts

Ukraine at meeting in 'Normandy format' wants to resolve issue of release of all held persons, determine timeframe for forces disengagement in Donbas – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that at the upcoming meeting of the Normandy format, Kyiv intends to resolve the issue of the release of all detainees and determine the time frame of the disengagement of forces in Donbas.

"There [at the Normandy format meeting] the main steps are the solution ... of the issue of the final exchange of all our prisoners in the all for all format. The second issue is the final solution of the clear terms for the withdrawal of troops - Zolote, Petrivske, then clear timeframes of troop disengagement along the contact line," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday after a meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová.

Zelensky the issue of the timing of the withdrawal of Russian troops before the local elections in the temporarily occupied territory remains to be resolved: "If we are discussing local elections in the temporarily occupied territory, we must understand that there must be a clear deadline before the elections, the withdrawal of all troops from the temporarily occupied territory."

