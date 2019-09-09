Facts

13:13 09.09.2019

Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

1 min read
Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to take part in a meeting of leaders of the Normandy format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) in September, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

"We plan to hold a meeting in the Normandy format in the near future. At least President Zelensky is ready to do this not even until December, but this month," he said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu in Kyiv on Monday.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 09.09.2019
Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

10:52 09.09.2019
Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

15:15 07.09.2019
Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

14:36 07.09.2019
Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

13:09 07.09.2019
Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

10:02 06.09.2019
Zelensky intends to carry on with reforming Ukrainian defense sector to NATO standards

Zelensky intends to carry on with reforming Ukrainian defense sector to NATO standards

11:30 05.09.2019
Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

17:16 04.09.2019
Zelensky fires head of SBU office head in Kherson region

Zelensky fires head of SBU office head in Kherson region

16:46 04.09.2019
Zelensky appoints Hanna Kovalenko deputy head of President's Office – decree

Zelensky appoints Hanna Kovalenko deputy head of President's Office – decree

13:38 04.09.2019
Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dutch FM tells parliament government 'deeply regrets' Tsemakh part of prisoner exchange under pressure from Russia

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

LATEST

EU doesn't recognize 'local elections' in Crimea illegally annexed by Russia

U.S. will not recognize 'voting' outcome in Russia-occupied Crimea

Dutch FM tells parliament government 'deeply regrets' Tsemakh part of prisoner exchange under pressure from Russia

Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

Sentsov hopes for release of all prisoners to the last

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

G7 ambassadors welcome release of Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD