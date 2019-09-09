Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to take part in a meeting of leaders of the Normandy format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) in September, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

"We plan to hold a meeting in the Normandy format in the near future. At least President Zelensky is ready to do this not even until December, but this month," he said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu in Kyiv on Monday.