Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap hasn't yet happened, process continuing – President's Office

The Office of the President of Ukraine on Friday denied information that Russia and Ukraine have concluded a prisoner swap, adding that this process is continuing.

"It is not the first time we have seen such information chaos caused by some reference to unconfirmed information and multiple 'sources'. We urge everyone to understand the consequences of misinformation: it's like playing on society's emotions. When this reciprocal release of detained persons is completed, the Office of the President will announce that via official channels," it said on Facebook.