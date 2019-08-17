Facts

14:45 17.08.2019

JFO HQ reports 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas on Friday, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On August 16, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 12 times. The enemy fired at the positions of the JFO with grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms ... Over the past day, there were no losses from our side due to enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Lebedynske, Vodiane, Novoluhanske, Zaitseve, and Krymske were under attack.

"From Saturday midnight, Russia-led forces attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Pavlopil once, using an automatic grenade launcher," it said.     

