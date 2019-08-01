Facts

15:10 01.08.2019

President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

1 min read
President calls for speeding up road maintenance in Cherkasy region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said maintenance and building works on the motorways in Cherkasy and Cherkasy regions should be done as soon as possible.

The president stressed how a by-pass road is important for citizens, the president's press service said about Zelensky's working trip to Cherkasy on Wednesday.

"The road must be repaired this year since the Cherkasy region residents are complaining about it. They need this road. It is just nine kilometers long," Zelensky was quoted as saying, adding that just two kilometers have already been repaired.

When Zelensky asked if it was possible to maintain the road to Uman for a year, acting State Highways Agency Head Slavomir Novak said it was possible if proper financing will be provided.

Acting head of the agency in Cherkasy region Vladyslav Demydenko said funds are prioritized for roads of international importance.

The president offered to change the status of certain motorways to make their maintenance of top priority.

Tags: #cherkasy_region #road #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:27 01.08.2019
Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

Zelensky fires SBU head in Zaporizhia region Khilko

16:56 31.07.2019
Zelensky introduces new Cherkasy governor

Zelensky introduces new Cherkasy governor

14:35 31.07.2019
Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

Lukashenko, Zelensky agree on reciprocal visits

14:56 30.07.2019
Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

14:51 30.07.2019
Bohdan: Kyiv to host March of Dignity instead of military parade on Independence Day; Zelensky, Ukrainian military to partake

Bohdan: Kyiv to host March of Dignity instead of military parade on Independence Day; Zelensky, Ukrainian military to partake

13:09 29.07.2019
Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

15:13 24.07.2019
G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

G7 Ambassadors, EU and NATO ready to support implementation of reform program declared by Zelensky - meeting with Zelensky

14:02 24.07.2019
Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

Zelensky holds first meeting with G7 ambassadors, discusses energy, countering corruption

10:46 24.07.2019
Wage arrears to Mykolaiv Shipyard staff fully repaid as instructed by Zelensky

Wage arrears to Mykolaiv Shipyard staff fully repaid as instructed by Zelensky

18:39 23.07.2019
Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

Dismissal of several ambassadors shows Zelensky cares about foreign policy – ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Veselovsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

Sporadic ceasefire violations in Donbas not a breach of agreements, political speculation unwarranted

CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

LATEST

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Police discover large cache of weapons in Luhansk region

British Ambassador Judith Gough completes her 4-year tour in Ukraine

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

Hnutove checkpoint resumes operations, more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid from ICRC heading to ORDLO

Rozenko doesn't intend to remain uninvolved in political life after completion of work in government

Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

Chief prosecutor Lutsenko on his vacation in Provence: Mountains, grapes, lavender, sea and friends

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD