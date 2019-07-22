Ukraine reports one enemy attack in Donbas on Sunday – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces on July 21 mounted one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas after the start of the ceasefire regime, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On July 21, the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire once. The enemy opened fire on our defenders with weapons of infantry fighting vehicles and large-caliber machine guns ... According to intelligence data, on July 21 one invader was killed and another two were wounded," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukrainian positions were attacked of weapons of infantry fighting vehicles and large-caliber machine guns near the village of Khutir Vilny in the Pivnich (North) sector.