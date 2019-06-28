Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

Kyiv has assured NATO member states that Ukraine's strategic course towards NATO integration remains unchanged.

This was stated by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoliy Petrenko following a meeting with representatives of the NATO member states' defense departments in Brussels on Thursday.

"The starting point of the Ukrainian delegation is that our internal political processes support Ukraine's strategic course towards Euro-Atlantic integration. Practical evidence of this is our consistency and progressive advance in developing relations with NATO, both the operational component and the defense reform," he said, responding to a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

Petrenko recalled that Ukraine supports and is seriously involved in NATO's Resolute Support events.

"Until the end of the year, we will complete all the positions allocated to us in the structure of this mission with our Lithuanian, American and Italian partners. Our contingent in Kosovo will continue to fulfill tasks, we will strengthen it with equipment and personnel," he said.

He also said that they had discussed the defense reform in Ukraine.

"We've coordinated joint efforts in further developing defense management, which includes democratic civilian control and the development of a modern management system based on NATO principles. We are really advancing progressively," he said.