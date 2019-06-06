Facts

Kuchma: no economic blockade of Donbas, there are issues of temporary prohibition of movement of part of goods

Representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the second president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma emphasizes that there is no economic blockade of Donbas, but the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has introduced a temporary restriction on the movement of goods.

"There is no economic blockade. Dear society, read the NSDC decision and then the decree of [the fifth president of Ukraine Petro] Poroshenko. This is a temporary ban on the movement of goods across the contact line. What kind of blockade is this?" he said a conference in the Presidential Administration of Ukraine on Thursday.

