Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pointed out the need to demonopolize Ukrainian energy markets, but warned of possible risks linked to the introduction of the new model of the electricity market from July 1, 2019.

According to the press service of the president of Ukraine, Zelensky held a meeting on Friday with the participation of members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) devoted to energy security.

During the meeting, the president recalled that one of the obligations of Ukraine to the European Union is to reform the energy sector, and the key thing here is the demonopolization of energy markets. The next stage of the electricity market is to be launched from July 1.

"However, in the conditions of complete monopolization, risks may arise for producers, consumers, and the economy of Ukraine as a whole. International partners warn us of this," Zelensky said.

Today, the energy issues were discussed in a meeting format, and "appropriate decisions will be made in two weeks."

During the meeting, Zelensky said that in 2014-2018, coal mining by state-run enterprises of Ukraine decreased 47%. And the Ukrainian economy is critically dependent on energy imports, and very little has been done to obtain them from various sources.

"Despite encouraging words, gas production is not growing. Tomorrow is summer, but winter is close. And we should prepare for the heating season," Zelensky said.

The head of state also recalled that on Wednesday, May 29, he visited the Lisova mine in Lviv region, where two miners were killed, and expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

"Two years ago, eight miners died at the Stepoya mine of state-owned enterprise Lvivvuhillia. Recently, 17 miners died at the Skhidkarbon mine near Luhansk. These are all our people. Problems in the coal industry have common roots, no matter where they arise," the president said.

Zelensky said that over the past week he has been in two places, where Ukrainians are dying.

"If bullets and shells are killing in the frontline, then in the rear there is irresponsibility, mismanagement and corruption," Zelensky said.