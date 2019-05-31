Facts

17:46 31.05.2019

Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

2 min read
Zelensky discusses demonopolization of Ukrainian energy markets at NSDC meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pointed out the need to demonopolize Ukrainian energy markets, but warned of possible risks linked to the introduction of the new model of the electricity market from July 1, 2019.

According to the press service of the president of Ukraine, Zelensky held a meeting on Friday with the participation of members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) devoted to energy security.

During the meeting, the president recalled that one of the obligations of Ukraine to the European Union is to reform the energy sector, and the key thing here is the demonopolization of energy markets. The next stage of the electricity market is to be launched from July 1.

"However, in the conditions of complete monopolization, risks may arise for producers, consumers, and the economy of Ukraine as a whole. International partners warn us of this," Zelensky said.

Today, the energy issues were discussed in a meeting format, and "appropriate decisions will be made in two weeks."

During the meeting, Zelensky said that in 2014-2018, coal mining by state-run enterprises of Ukraine decreased 47%. And the Ukrainian economy is critically dependent on energy imports, and very little has been done to obtain them from various sources.

"Despite encouraging words, gas production is not growing. Tomorrow is summer, but winter is close. And we should prepare for the heating season," Zelensky said.

The head of state also recalled that on Wednesday, May 29, he visited the Lisova mine in Lviv region, where two miners were killed, and expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

"Two years ago, eight miners died at the Stepoya mine of state-owned enterprise Lvivvuhillia. Recently, 17 miners died at the Skhidkarbon mine near Luhansk. These are all our people. Problems in the coal industry have common roots, no matter where they arise," the president said.

Zelensky said that over the past week he has been in two places, where Ukrainians are dying.

"If bullets and shells are killing in the frontline, then in the rear there is irresponsibility, mismanagement and corruption," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc #energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 31.05.2019
Zelensky hopes sanctions against Russia remain in place until Ukraine's territory returned

Zelensky hopes sanctions against Russia remain in place until Ukraine's territory returned

16:09 31.05.2019
Zelensky changes NSDC composition, becomes its head – decree

Zelensky changes NSDC composition, becomes its head – decree

14:13 31.05.2019
Liashko, Parubiy say transcript of faction leaders meeting with Zelensky inaccurate

Liashko, Parubiy say transcript of faction leaders meeting with Zelensky inaccurate

13:14 31.05.2019
Zelensky meets with heads of NABU, SAPO, guarantees independence of anti-corruption bodies

Zelensky meets with heads of NABU, SAPO, guarantees independence of anti-corruption bodies

12:04 31.05.2019
Zelensky dismisses chief of SBU's Main Investigation Department Ostafiychuk

Zelensky dismisses chief of SBU's Main Investigation Department Ostafiychuk

10:32 31.05.2019
Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

10:31 31.05.2019
Zelensky ready to visit France, Germany at invitation of these countries' leaders - meeting with foreign ministers

Zelensky ready to visit France, Germany at invitation of these countries' leaders - meeting with foreign ministers

10:07 31.05.2019
NSDC Secretary: there is question whether Ukraine will be gas transit country in 2020, this is challenge

NSDC Secretary: there is question whether Ukraine will be gas transit country in 2020, this is challenge

16:23 30.05.2019
Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

15:00 30.05.2019
Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky hopes sanctions against Russia remain in place until Ukraine's territory returned

Zelensky changes NSDC composition, becomes its head – decree

Liashko, Parubiy say transcript of faction leaders meeting with Zelensky inaccurate

Zelensky meets with heads of NABU, SAPO, guarantees independence of anti-corruption bodies

Zerkal to head Ukrainian delegation at hearings of UN Tribunal on dispute with Russia on violation of rights in Black, Azov Seas and Kerch Strait

LATEST

Chubarov says Mejlis ready to provide Zelensky info about Ukrainian political prisoners

Zerkal to head Ukrainian delegation at hearings of UN Tribunal on dispute with Russia on violation of rights in Black, Azov Seas and Kerch Strait

Kvartal-95 co-owner believes agreeing with Russia to end war possible, calls for limiting language requirements, repealing law on language

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Meeting of state leaders of Normandy format may be held in mid-July – Danyliuk

Normandy Four experts to work on ideas for reanimating Minsk process - Zelensky's rep

Ukrainian-Estonian Chamber of Commerce starts work in Tallinn

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD