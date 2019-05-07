Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn is pleased with the meetings held in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin.

"Good meetings with PM Volodymyr Groysman and FM Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv today. Important to continue implementation of Association Agreement and ensure support of IMF and EU macro-financial support. The fight against corruption is key in this regard," Hahn wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The European Commissioner also noted that good cooperation between all Ukrainian authorities before the parliamentary elections is important.