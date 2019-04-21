Exit poll of 1+1 TV channel: 72.7% of voters cast votes in favor of Zelensky, Poroshenko has 27.3% of voter's support

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky wins the presidential election of Ukraine, with a commanding lead over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the results of the exit poll ordered by the TSN (1+1 TV channel).

A total of 72.7% of voters backed Zelensky, and Poroshenko gained 27.3% of voters' support.

The 1+1 TV channel reported that in all regions of Ukraine Zelensky gained over 50% of voters' support.

Some 88.1% of voters cast their votes in favor of Zelensky (11.9% - in favor of Poroshenko), 85.6% in the south of Ukraine (14.4%), in the north – 74.6% (25.4%), in the center – 78.8% (21.2%), in the west – 52% (48%) and in Kyiv city – 59.5% (40.5%).

Kantar TNS and Info Sapiens research companies conduced the exit polls ordered by the 1+1 TV channel.

According to the TV channel, 20,000 respondents aged over 18 at 600 polling stations all over Ukraine were interviewed (apart from special, foreign polling stations and occupied territories). Theoretical sampling error is no more than 0.7%. TSN said that the study methodoly was developed under international standards of conducting exit polls, taking into account years of experience during the previous elections in Ukraine.