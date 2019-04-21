Facts

22:17 21.04.2019

Exit poll of 1+1 TV channel: 72.7% of voters cast votes in favor of Zelensky, Poroshenko has 27.3% of voter's support

1 min read

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky wins the presidential election of Ukraine, with a commanding lead over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the results of the exit poll ordered by the TSN (1+1 TV channel).

A total of 72.7% of voters backed Zelensky, and Poroshenko gained 27.3% of voters' support.

The 1+1 TV channel reported that in all regions of Ukraine Zelensky gained over 50% of voters' support.

Some 88.1% of voters cast their votes in favor of Zelensky (11.9% - in favor of Poroshenko), 85.6% in the south of Ukraine (14.4%), in the north – 74.6% (25.4%), in the center – 78.8% (21.2%), in the west – 52% (48%) and in Kyiv city – 59.5% (40.5%).

Kantar TNS and Info Sapiens research companies conduced the exit polls ordered by the 1+1 TV channel.

According to the TV channel, 20,000 respondents aged over 18 at 600 polling stations all over Ukraine were interviewed (apart from special, foreign polling stations and occupied territories). Theoretical sampling error is no more than 0.7%. TSN said that the study methodoly was developed under international standards of conducting exit polls, taking into account years of experience during the previous elections in Ukraine.

Tags: #poll #exit #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

02:37 22.04.2019
Voter turnout in runoff vote in Ukraine was 62.07% – CEC

Voter turnout in runoff vote in Ukraine was 62.07% – CEC

00:21 22.04.2019
Voter turnout in runoff vote in Ukraine was 62.07% – CEC

Voter turnout in runoff vote in Ukraine was 62.07% – CEC

23:41 21.04.2019
Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off 61.6% – OPORA

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off 61.6% – OPORA

22:27 21.04.2019
National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.3% of voter's support

National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.3% of voter's support

22:02 21.04.2019
National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.5% of voter's support

National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.5% of voter's support

20:45 21.04.2019
Poroshenko: election was honest, transparent, fully in line with European standards, in conditions of war we preserved democracy

Poroshenko: election was honest, transparent, fully in line with European standards, in conditions of war we preserved democracy

20:28 21.04.2019
Zelensky: I promise all Ukrainians that I won't let you down

Zelensky: I promise all Ukrainians that I won't let you down

20:13 21.04.2019
Exit poll presented on 112.ua TV channel: Zelensky has 73.7% of voters' support, Poroshenko has 26.3%

Exit poll presented on 112.ua TV channel: Zelensky has 73.7% of voters' support, Poroshenko has 26.3%

20:12 21.04.2019
Exit poll of 1+1 TV channel: 72.7% of voters cast votes in favor of Zelensky, Poroshenko has 27.3% of voter's support

Exit poll of 1+1 TV channel: 72.7% of voters cast votes in favor of Zelensky, Poroshenko has 27.3% of voter's support

20:07 21.04.2019
National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73.2% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.3% of voter's support

National exit poll: Zelensky wins presidential election with 73.2% supporting votes, Poroshenko has 25.3% of voter's support

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky leading with 73.33%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.33% – 35.95% of protocols processed

Zelensky leading with 73.35%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.3% – 20.91% of protocols processed

EU Commissioner Hahn calls on Zelensky to continue reforms, intensify anti-corruption efforts

Trump calls Zelensky to congratulate him on victory in presidential election – media

UK Foreign Secretary to Zelensky: You'll now truly be Servant of the People

TRUMP PHONES TO CONGRATULATE ZELENSKY ON VICTORY – MEDIA

Zelensky leading with 72.87%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.8% – 10.53% of protocols processed

EC President Tusk congratulates Zelensky on his victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General congratulates Zelensky on his victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

Zelensky gains 71.9%, Poroshenko 25.79% of votes with 5% of protocols processed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD