Multiple lawsuits seek cancellation of Zelensky's registration as presidential candidate – HQ coordinator

Coordinator of the Volodymyr Zelensky election headquarters Oleksandr Korniyenko said that there were nine lawsuits filed by an election observer from the Ukrainian Shareholders Association Andriy Khilko seeking to cancel Zalansky' registration as presidential candidate.

"This is already the ninth lawsuit by Mr. Khilko against us… It’s a complete nonsense," he said at a briefing at the headquarters on Sunday.

Early on Sunday, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal examined the lawsuit by Khilko about the cancellation of Zelensky's registration as a presidential candidate and dismissed it.

The plaintiff claimed the distribution of free tickets to the debate on the Olympiysky Stadium on April 19 by Zelensky's team was an attempt "to bribe voters."