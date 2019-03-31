CEC shows data of first 0.11% processed protocols with results of voting at presidential elections

The Central Election Commission has announced the data of the first 0.11% processed protocols with the results of voting in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

The relevant data appeared on the electronic scoreboard in the CEC's press center.

According to these data, Petro Poroshenko gains 919 of the votes, Volodymyr Zelensky 717 votes, Yulia Tymoshenko 447, Anatoliy Hrytsenko 244, Oleh Liashko some 162, and Yuri Boiko some 126 votes.