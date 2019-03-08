Facts

12:55 08.03.2019

Poroshenko instructs NSDC to submit proposals for future law on transparency of state defense order

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov should provide the president with proposals that will form the basis of a future draft law on the transparency of the state defense order, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"It is necessary to change the concept of the state defense order. All ministries, participants, members of the NSDC have been tasked to submit by Monday their proposals for the development of the draft law, and within a week, NSDC Secretary Turchynov must give me proposals that I will sign and introduce as a subject of legislative initiative, defining this draft law as urgent," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels on Thursday evening.

He stressed the need to immediately ensure the transparency of the state defense order. "It will be novelty, international experience will be thoroughly examined, not only the volume of contracts, but also prices will be made public – everyone should be sure that there is no hidden information in areas where state interests are not affected," he said.

Poroshenko says that transparent information will contribute to public confidence and demonstrate efforts to fight corruption. "Everyone must be sure that we are decisively fighting this corruption and we do not have absolutely exceptions for this," he said.

