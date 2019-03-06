Facts

18:37 06.03.2019

Poroshenko calls for amending laws to make state military purchases more transparent

1 min read
Poroshenko calls for amending laws to make state military purchases more transparent

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called for changes in legislation to eliminate excessive secrecy of information regarding state defense purchases (referred to as the state defense order).

"We must initiate changes to legislative acts to avoid excessive secrecy of information regarding the state defense order," he said, opening a meeting of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Poroshenko said he had already discussed this issue with Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak.

"Purchases of old, mainly Soviet, weapons, spare parts, ammunition, can also be made openly in most cases," he said.

The president said it is necessary to ensure the widespread use of competitive procedures in the procurement of weapons, noting that the Defense Ministry has received the right to independently carry out procurement.

At the same time, Poroshenko said information about the latest military hardware, in particular, rocket technology, modern technologies and proprietary know-how, would continue to be protected by the state "from prying eyes and prying ears."

"All of the above requirements fully concern the state-run concern Ukroboronprom," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #military #nsdc #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:26 06.03.2019
Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

18:03 06.03.2019
Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

17:37 06.03.2019
Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

12:31 06.03.2019
EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

EU permanent reps committee agrees on sanctions against Russia for armed aggression in Kerch Strait – Poroshenko

16:01 05.03.2019
Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

09:31 05.03.2019
Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

18:44 04.03.2019
Poroshenko spends over UAH 1.2 bln on philanthropy in five years, incl. UAH 550 mln on army – Oleh Medvedev

Poroshenko spends over UAH 1.2 bln on philanthropy in five years, incl. UAH 550 mln on army – Oleh Medvedev

13:10 04.03.2019
Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

12:54 04.03.2019
Poroshenko signs resignation decree on Oleh Hladkovsky from post of NSDC deputy secretary, chairman of interdepartmental commission on MTC, export control

Poroshenko signs resignation decree on Oleh Hladkovsky from post of NSDC deputy secretary, chairman of interdepartmental commission on MTC, export control

11:47 04.03.2019
Oleh Hladkovsky: Case involving my son was compiled using false, provocative facts

Oleh Hladkovsky: Case involving my son was compiled using false, provocative facts

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar tactical UAS already in Ukraine – trials about to begin

Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Poroshenko: we will initiate comprehensive international audit of Ukroboronprom

Hackers trying more often to gain access to computers of state officials as elections near

Ukrainian Ombudsperson hands over lists of Ukrainian detainees to Russia "for unconditional release"

LATEST

Hackers trying more often to gain access to computers of state officials as elections near

Ukrainian Ombudsperson hands over lists of Ukrainian detainees to Russia "for unconditional release"

Kholodnytsky calls U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch's appeal for his dismissal as unacceptable interference in affairs of another state

Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of possible Russian three-pronged attack

Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

JFO HQ reports 2 wounded Ukrainian servicemen, 7 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day

Kolomoisky says Zelensky is a symbol of generation change for him, not a chance to take revenge for PrivatBank

Tymoshenko: court's ruling on illegality of first gas price increase means that the rest increases are also illegal

Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD