Facts

10:46 05.02.2019

Ukrainians can defeat populism — Poroshenko

2 min read
Ukrainians can defeat populism — Poroshenko

 Ukrainian citizens will do a responsible choice while voting for candidates to the highest state post and will not be let astray be populism, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"I am convinced that Ukraine will still demonstrate to Europe a responsible choice, as Ukrainians know how to defeats populism," Poroshenko said on Monday evening in the Freedom of Speech program aired by the ICTV channel.

Poroshenko said the election campaign period is the time "when populism is in full bloom." He said that the consequences of populism are amply demonstrated in Venezuela. "What did Hugo Chávez do, and then Maduro? The first thing he promised was that he would nationalize oil and gas companies and cut the price of gas twice. It was Maduro’s promise and he nationalized the companies. As soon as he nationalized [them], the gas disappeared. As soon as orders were given out to reduce the price for oil—the gasoline disappeared. As soon as they started to deal with foodstuffs, food was gone. Is this some kind of Venezuelan phenomenon? No. It is a populism phenomenon," the president said.

The head of state said the danger of populism exists today not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe, but he believes in the victory over populism in Ukraine, as has happened in European countries.

Poroshenko said he believes that no populist appeals, which "are often based on Russian propaganda and elements of the Russian hybrid war because it is from there where they get both funding and informational support from," will affect the choice of the Ukrainian people.

"The Ukrainians have learned to take the 'noodles' of the Russian propaganda off their own ears and will never buy into it again," the president said.

Poroshenko said, "Ukrainians are very responsible and they are definitely not indifferent to the fate of the state."

Tags: #poroshenko
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

12:12 05.02.2019
Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

09:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

09:36 05.02.2019
Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

18:22 04.02.2019
Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

17:58 04.02.2019
Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

09:43 04.02.2019
Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

09:36 04.02.2019
Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

14:22 02.02.2019
Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

16:40 01.02.2019
Alasania may have been fired for broadcasting Bloc Petro Poroshenko congress — Tymoshenko

Alasania may have been fired for broadcasting Bloc Petro Poroshenko congress — Tymoshenko

17:51 31.01.2019
Poroshenko signs law on direct purchases by Defense Ministry of imported military products

Poroshenko signs law on direct purchases by Defense Ministry of imported military products

AD

HOT NEWS

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

Yatsenyuk advocates successful participation of People's Front in parliamentary election campaign

LATEST

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

Hrytsenko proposes Ivan Aparshin for Defense Minister post

Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Rada fails to support bill for creating support centers at military conscription centers

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

Kazakhstan, U.S. to sign open skies agreement in March

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD