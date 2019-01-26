SBU detains Kharkiv citizen fighting on side of LPR/DPR

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office has detained a Kharkiv citizen engaged in sabotage and intelligence activities as part of illegal armed groups fighting on the side of LPR/DPR, who actively participated in hostilities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Debaltseve.

According to the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, officers of the special services established that the man, on his own initiative, joined the illegal armed groups in 2014.

"Returning to Kharkiv region for rest, the fighter continued to maintain contacts with the representatives of the LPR and DPR terrorist organizations, and also recruited local residents to participate in illegal armed groups. According to the SBU, in the near future, the attacker planned to return to the occupied territory and join the LPR militants," the report says.