Some 40% of respondents support Ukraine's entry into NATO, 36% against

The number of supporters of Ukraine's entry into the European Union and NATO in the country continues to exceed the number of opponents of such integration, according to a public opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), the Razumkov Center, and the Rating Sociologic Group.

Some 40% of respondents support Ukraine's entry into NATO, and 36% of respondents are against it, the survey, presented at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday, says.

But half the respondents support joining the European Union, while 30% are against it.

In a situation where respondents would have to choose one of the vectors of Ukraine's foreign policy, the majority (47%) would choose joining the EU, 11% - the Customs Union, a third of those polled expressed conviction that Ukraine should be equidistant from both the European Union and from Russia.

In a situation when choosing a security vector, 39% said they prefer to join the North Atlantic Alliance, 35% support the non-aligned status of the country, 9% support joining the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO).

The poll was jointly conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the Razumkov Center and the Sociological Group Rating from October 19 to November 2, 2018. A total of 10,000 people aged from 18 and up were polled in all the regions of Ukraine except for Crimea and Russia-occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The statistical margin of error is no more than 1%.