Kyiv neither prolongs Ukraine-Russia friendship pact nor denunciates it

Ukraine will not prolong its friendship and cooperation agreement with Russia, but will not denunciate it either, First deputy chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG, Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"No one is talking about denunciating the pact, because we are demanding in all international courts that Russia abide by it… Because they have violated the agreement," she said at a meeting with parliament party faction and group leaders on Monday.

Gerashchenko said denunciation and non-prolongation are not synonymous.

"We are only talking about not prolonging the agreement," she said, adding that Kremlin leaders want Ukraine to officially break the agreement.

According to Gerashchenko the situation is as follows: the Ukraine-Russia friendship agreement needs to be extended this autumn. Usually this has been done automatically, "but there can be no discussion about doing this now."

"What's important is adopting a law on reintegration, which would firmly put into law that Russia is an occupying force and bears full responsibility for the security and humanitarian situation in Donbas. Therefore, the president ordered Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to draft recommendations for ending (that is, no prolonging) the law. We are not talking about denunciating it, because in 2014 when the friendship agreement was working, Russia grossly violated it."

"It's impossible to continue abiding by the agreement because there is no friendship or cooperation with Russia, just war and Russian aggression," she said.

As earlier reported, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on August 28 said he is waiting for the Foreign Ministry to provide him with documents for starting the procedure of ending the Ukraine-Russia friendship agreement.