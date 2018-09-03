Facts

15:05 03.09.2018

Kyiv neither prolongs Ukraine-Russia friendship pact nor denunciates it

2 min read
Kyiv neither prolongs Ukraine-Russia friendship pact nor denunciates it

 Ukraine will not prolong its friendship and cooperation agreement with Russia, but will not denunciate it either, First deputy chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG, Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"No one is talking about denunciating the pact, because we are demanding in all international courts that Russia abide by it… Because they have violated the agreement," she said at a meeting with parliament party faction and group leaders on Monday.

Gerashchenko said denunciation and non-prolongation are not synonymous.

"We are only talking about not prolonging the agreement," she said, adding that Kremlin leaders want Ukraine to officially break the agreement.

According to Gerashchenko the situation is as follows: the Ukraine-Russia friendship agreement needs to be extended this autumn. Usually this has been done automatically, "but there can be no discussion about doing this now."

"What's important is adopting a law on reintegration, which would firmly put into law that Russia is an occupying force and bears full responsibility for the security and humanitarian situation in Donbas. Therefore, the president ordered Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to draft recommendations for ending (that is, no prolonging) the law. We are not talking about denunciating it, because in 2014 when the friendship agreement was working, Russia grossly violated it."

"It's impossible to continue abiding by the agreement because there is no friendship or cooperation with Russia, just war and Russian aggression," she said.

As earlier reported, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on August 28 said he is waiting for the Foreign Ministry to provide him with documents for starting the procedure of ending the Ukraine-Russia friendship agreement.

Tags: #russia #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Klimkin again points to need for introducing biometric visa regime with Russia

Klimkin says 'more steps' towards terminating agreements with Russia pending

Zakharchenko killed in local criminal feud or eliminated by Russian special services

Defense Ministry preparing agreement between Ukraine, NATO on trust fund for neutralization of explosive items

EU calls on Russia again to free Sentsov

MFA prepares documents package to denounce treaty on friendship, cooperation with Russia

Russia has not responded to Kyiv's proposals for exchanging prisoners - MP Gerashchenko

Ukraine will open another consulate in Canada on Sept 7

Cabinet decides to continue analogue broadcasting in border areas close to Russia

Ukraine, EU will soon sign agreement on conditions for receiving tranche of macro-financial assistance at EUR 1 bln

LATEST

Parubiy on Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine: This should not be reviewed

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

Parubiy opens ninth Rada session

NBU to sell $100 mln in foreign currency on Tuesday

About one million Ukrainians leave the country every year

President's draft of amendments to Constitution regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join EU, NATO published on Rada website

Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

Rada profile committee preparing bill enabling Defense Ministry to be direct importer of weapons from U.S.

JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD