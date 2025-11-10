Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:01 10.11.2025

Operation 'Midas:' participants consider protecting energy facilities as source of profit – NABU

2 min read
Operation 'Midas:' participants consider protecting energy facilities as source of profit – NABU

Participants in the large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, dubbed "Midas," considered the issue of building protective structures at energy facilities as a regular source of profit, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported in a video on its YouTube channel on Monday.

"Members of the criminal organization viewed the protection of energy facilities merely as an ordinary source of profit," the NABU stated.

According to the bureau’s detectives, who referred to recordings of conversations between members of the criminal group, they discussed, among other things, raising the "kickback" rate from 10% to 15% in connection with the construction of protective structures at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

The NABU recordings also indicate that the scheme’s participants discussed a contract worth UAH 4 billion for building protective structures for autotransformers and complained about receiving insufficient bribe proceeds from a previous contract. Given that their average "kickback" rate ranged between 10% and 15%, they allegedly decided to wait for a more profitable offer, which occurred a month later – in September 2025, during a period of mass Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the bureau’s detectives reported.

"And on October 10, 2025, at the very moment when the President of Ukraine was holding a meeting on the protection of energy facilities, members of the criminal organization were discussing how to raise their kickback rate from 10% to 15% during the construction of protective structures at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant," the NABU report stated.

In addition to the issue of energy facility protection, NABU’s video report also cited an example illustrating how the corruption scheme operated: one company that supplied Energoatom with materials worth UAH 12 million in 2024, after coming under the control of the criminal organization, received contracts worth UAH 435 million in 2025.

NABU noted that Operation "Midas" had been under development since summer 2024 and has now entered its final stage.

As previously reported, among those identified by NABU as participants in the large-scale energy sector corruption scheme, codenamed "Midas," are Serhiy Pushkar, a member of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC); businessman Tymur Mindich; former Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov; and former adviser to the Minister of Energy, Ihor Myroniuk.

Tags: #midas #nabu

MORE ABOUT

17:05 10.11.2025
Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

14:10 10.11.2025
Operation Midas: Notebook with the logo of the Russian Security Service found in office of co-organizer of criminal scheme

Operation Midas: Notebook with the logo of the Russian Security Service found in office of co-organizer of criminal scheme

10:27 10.11.2025
NABU announces large-scale operation to expose corruption in energy sector

NABU announces large-scale operation to expose corruption in energy sector

10:09 10.11.2025
NABU searches residence of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energoatom – MP Zheleznyak

NABU searches residence of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energoatom – MP Zheleznyak

09:41 10.11.2025
Law enforcement search residence of Mindich - media

Law enforcement search residence of Mindich - media

16:55 28.10.2025
SAPO, NABU expose embezzlement at State Special Communications Agency in drone purchases

SAPO, NABU expose embezzlement at State Special Communications Agency in drone purchases

16:32 24.10.2025
Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks renamed National Association of Banks of Ukraine

Independent Association of Ukrainian Banks renamed National Association of Banks of Ukraine

15:59 24.10.2025
SBU and NABU bust conversion center linked to former tax chief

SBU and NABU bust conversion center linked to former tax chief

14:41 20.10.2025
SBU confirms searches of relatives of NABU detective

SBU confirms searches of relatives of NABU detective

12:08 20.10.2025
SBU raids homes of NABU detective's relatives investigating energy abuse – NABU

SBU raids homes of NABU detective's relatives investigating energy abuse – NABU

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

London court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank Kolomoisky, Boholiubov to pay over $3 bln – bank

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

CoE Secretary General congratulates Ukraine on its 30th anniversary membership: We’re with you

DeepState warns of worsening situation in Zaporizhia region

Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

In Kyiv, with GUR participation, ‘Wars in Labyrinths: History of Special Services in 1919-1945’ monograph presented

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Kirill Dmitriev, high-ranking Russia’s officials, publishing houses

Rada committees initiate environmental audit of wind energy in Zakarpattia – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

AD
AD