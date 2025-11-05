Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 05.11.2025

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the letters of credence from the newly appointed ambassadors: Neil Crompton of the United Kingdom, Paul Ballantyne of New Zealand, Eliseo Rodrigo Ruiz Ortiz of Chile, and Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed of Somalia, the president’s Office has reported.

The Head of State congratulated the ambassadors on the beginning of their diplomatic missions in our country; he also had individual conversations with each of them.

During the discussion with Crompton, the President expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom’s support.

“The parties discussed key priorities, including military and energy assistance and strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine requires air defense systems, missiles for them, and interceptors. Joint projects already launched will continue to be implemented,” the message posted on the President’s Office website reads.

The President thanked the Ambassador of New Zealand for the country’s solidarity with Ukraine from the start of the war and its active participation in the Coalition of the Willing.

“The discussion focused on supporting Ukraine’s energy sector and further strengthening sanctions against Russia. The President noted the recent sanctions package and emphasized that increasing sanctions pressure remains one of the key priorities for ending the war,” the message reads.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Chile, the Head of State highlighted Chile’s consistent position in condemning Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

It is reported that the parties discussed the potential to expand bilateral trade where there is significant capacity, including in mechanical engineering, mining equipment, IT technologies, and digital transformation.

In his conversation with the Ambassador of Somalia, the President thanked the country for its clear stance regarding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our state counts on continued active support from Somalia, which currently serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The parties also discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ambassadors

MORE ABOUT

21:46 05.11.2025
Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

18:43 05.11.2025
Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

17:12 05.11.2025
Japan's new PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine in her first conversation with him

Japan's new PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine in her first conversation with him

16:17 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

16:07 04.11.2025
USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

15:25 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

14:18 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

10:22 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

09:15 04.11.2025
US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

21:03 03.11.2025
Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

Ukrenergo secures over one-third of transformers with concrete shelters, ensuring sufficient capacity – ex-head

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Kherson – media

AD
AD