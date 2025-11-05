Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the letters of credence from the newly appointed ambassadors: Neil Crompton of the United Kingdom, Paul Ballantyne of New Zealand, Eliseo Rodrigo Ruiz Ortiz of Chile, and Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed of Somalia, the president’s Office has reported.

The Head of State congratulated the ambassadors on the beginning of their diplomatic missions in our country; he also had individual conversations with each of them.

During the discussion with Crompton, the President expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom’s support.

“The parties discussed key priorities, including military and energy assistance and strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine requires air defense systems, missiles for them, and interceptors. Joint projects already launched will continue to be implemented,” the message posted on the President’s Office website reads.

The President thanked the Ambassador of New Zealand for the country’s solidarity with Ukraine from the start of the war and its active participation in the Coalition of the Willing.

“The discussion focused on supporting Ukraine’s energy sector and further strengthening sanctions against Russia. The President noted the recent sanctions package and emphasized that increasing sanctions pressure remains one of the key priorities for ending the war,” the message reads.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Chile, the Head of State highlighted Chile’s consistent position in condemning Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

It is reported that the parties discussed the potential to expand bilateral trade where there is significant capacity, including in mechanical engineering, mining equipment, IT technologies, and digital transformation.

In his conversation with the Ambassador of Somalia, the President thanked the country for its clear stance regarding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our state counts on continued active support from Somalia, which currently serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The parties also discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, particularly in the agricultural sector.