USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

Photo: Unsplash

The United States should be open to the possibility of using long-range weapons as a deterrent to the aggressor, and Ukraine also needs the support of President Donald Trump in this matter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The United States of America should be open to the possibility of using long-range weapons. Long-range weapons are very important. Even as a deterrent, we must have them and use them. We need the support of the U.S., we need the support of President Trump in this matter," Zelenskyy said during the EU enlargement summit on Tuesday.

According to him, this would put decisive pressure on Russia, followed by sanctions. The President thanked the EU and the U.S. for the latest sanctions and emphasized the need for secondary sanctions.

"We need the next, tougher sanctions on gas, as well as against Russia’s nuclear power sector. All these steps are clear and are aimed at their military-industrial complex so that they [the Russian Federation] cannot produce so many missiles that Russia uses against Ukraine," the head of state stressed.