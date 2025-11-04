Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:07 04.11.2025

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

1 min read
USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy
Photo: Unsplash

The United States should be open to the possibility of using long-range weapons as a deterrent to the aggressor, and Ukraine also needs the support of President Donald Trump in this matter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The United States of America should be open to the possibility of using long-range weapons. Long-range weapons are very important. Even as a deterrent, we must have them and use them. We need the support of the U.S., we need the support of President Trump in this matter," Zelenskyy said during the EU enlargement summit on Tuesday.

According to him, this would put decisive pressure on Russia, followed by sanctions. The President thanked the EU and the U.S. for the latest sanctions and emphasized the need for secondary sanctions.

"We need the next, tougher sanctions on gas, as well as against Russia’s nuclear power sector. All these steps are clear and are aimed at their military-industrial complex so that they [the Russian Federation] cannot produce so many missiles that Russia uses against Ukraine," the head of state stressed.

Tags: #zelenskyy #usa

MORE ABOUT

16:17 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

15:25 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

14:18 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

10:22 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

09:15 04.11.2025
US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

21:03 03.11.2025
Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

20:50 03.11.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

20:32 03.11.2025
Enemy using 50% of all smart bombs in Pokrovsk axis – Zelenskyy

Enemy using 50% of all smart bombs in Pokrovsk axis – Zelenskyy

20:22 03.11.2025
Ukraine lacks $750 mln out of $2 bln needed for gas imports – Zelenskyy

Ukraine lacks $750 mln out of $2 bln needed for gas imports – Zelenskyy

20:17 03.11.2025
Zelenskyy: I haven't seen European plan to end the war

Zelenskyy: I haven't seen European plan to end the war

HOT NEWS

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

Ukraine ready for negotiation clusters by end of November – Kos

LATEST

Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

European Solidarity calls on Rada, Cabinet to discuss European Commission's report, take it into account

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Rada passes first reading of bills on preferential regime for industrial investment

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

AD
AD