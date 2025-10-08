Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Servant of the People faction has supported the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the position of Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine, reported Yevheniia Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy (Servant of the People faction).

"The Servant of the People faction has just supported the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the position of Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. We expect an official submission to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from Prime Minister Yuliy Svyrydenko," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to her, we expect a vote next plenary week - after approval by the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

"It is important that humanitarian issues are gaining additional weight in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine! Let me remind you that we have made changes to the legislation that define culture, cultural heritage and the Ukrainian language as a component of national security," she added.