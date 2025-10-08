Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:37 08.10.2025

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

1 min read
Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Servant of the People faction has supported the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the position of Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine, reported Yevheniia Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy (Servant of the People faction).

"The Servant of the People faction has just supported the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the position of Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. We expect an official submission to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from Prime Minister Yuliy Svyrydenko," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to her, we expect a vote next plenary week - after approval by the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

"It is important that humanitarian issues are gaining additional weight in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine! Let me remind you that we have made changes to the legislation that define culture, cultural heritage and the Ukrainian language as a component of national security," she added.

Tags: #people_faction #berezhna #yevheniia_kravchuk

MORE ABOUT

10:59 03.10.2025
Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

14:43 18.08.2025
Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

10:51 05.08.2025
In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

15:39 31.07.2025
Vote on NABU and SAPO powers law to trigger changes in Servant of the People decision-making rules - MP Zhmerenetsky

Vote on NABU and SAPO powers law to trigger changes in Servant of the People decision-making rules - MP Zhmerenetsky

13:28 29.07.2025
Berezhna: Development of culture is element of national security

Berezhna: Development of culture is element of national security

21:47 05.08.2017
Ex-MP Iryna Berezhna killed in motor accident

Ex-MP Iryna Berezhna killed in motor accident

HOT NEWS

Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

Von der Leyen says Russian airspace violations are hybrid warfare against the EU

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

LATEST

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

President appoints two members to High Council of Justice

Kachka: We expect EU states to form positions to open negotiations in all clusters by year-end

URCS shares experience in responding to war at Spanish Red Cross HQ

Interpipe starts collaborating with over 2,000 Pegasus animal shelters, incl those in war zones

Ukrainian veterans summit Kilimanjaro in documentary 'Second Wind'

National Health Service starts accepting applications for participation in project to provide long-term nursing care services for IDPs

Crimean prosecutors urge residents to report Russian war crimes

Yermak announces return of two families under Bring Kids Back UA initiative

UINP Chairman Alferov supports renaming 'kopiikas' to 'shags'

AD
AD