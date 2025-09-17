Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:28 17.09.2025

New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Advisor and plenipotentiary of the President of Ukraine on sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said "movement has begun" on the 19th package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia.

"They will present it soon, maybe even on Friday. Something has been added. The pause was beneficial," Vlasiuk said on Facebook on Wednesday.

He added that during the discussions a new concept regarding sovereign assets was added: to go through a loan to Ukraine with a postponement of the return until the time of reparations.

"We will see how the discussion progresses. This is significant money and assistance. I am glad that our diplomacy has a result," Vlasiuk said.

The EU was reportedly due to present a new sanctions package on Tuesday but has been delayed for consultations on whether to include or exclude certain provisions. Vlasiuk said the package should be ready no later than next week.

The EU was previously reported to be considering imposing sanctions on companies in India and China that facilitate oil trade with Russia. India is currently one of the largest buyers of Russian crude in Asia.

According to Bloomberg, the official submission of the 19th sanctions package has been delayed by two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded stronger European measures as a condition for the U.S. to continue imposing its own sanctions.

Tags: #sanctions #russia #european_union

