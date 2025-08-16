93rd motorized rifle brigade secures settlements near Dobropillia

The 93rd Motorized Rifle Brigade Kholodny Yar has cleared and took control of the villages of Hruzke and Vesele near Dobropillia, where Russian troops recently broke through, the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said on Telegram.

"A reconnaissance company of brigade, unmanned systems of various types and artillery were involved in the retaking of the villages. In addition, ground-based robotic assault kits were used to liberate Ukrainian territories. Robots equipped with machine guns fired at the enemy, approaching at close range," the report said.

As a result of the assault operations, soldiers of the 93rd brigade eliminated and captured a significant number of Russian soldiers.