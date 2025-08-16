Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
00:34 16.08.2025

93rd motorized rifle brigade secures settlements near Dobropillia

1 min read

The 93rd Motorized Rifle Brigade Kholodny Yar has cleared and took control of the villages of Hruzke and Vesele near Dobropillia, where Russian troops recently broke through, the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said on Telegram.

"A reconnaissance company of brigade, unmanned systems of various types and artillery were involved in the retaking of the villages. In addition, ground-based robotic assault kits were used to liberate Ukrainian territories. Robots equipped with machine guns fired at the enemy, approaching at close range," the report said.

As a result of the assault operations, soldiers of the 93rd brigade eliminated and captured a significant number of Russian soldiers.

Tags: #dobropillya #control

MORE ABOUT

16:12 15.08.2025
Decision made to strengthen defense in Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

Decision made to strengthen defense in Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

20:29 21.05.2025
USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

20:19 14.05.2025
NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

20:14 19.08.2024
Ukrainian forces already control more than 1,250 square km of enemy territory, 92 settlements – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces already control more than 1,250 square km of enemy territory, 92 settlements – Zelenskyy

09:51 18.06.2024
EU creates Audit Board to control Ukraine Facility

EU creates Audit Board to control Ukraine Facility

19:16 09.04.2024
France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

20:52 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy announces preparation of steps in control over operation of online casinos

Zelenskyy announces preparation of steps in control over operation of online casinos

19:09 28.02.2024
Unified state control body in pharma sector may be created before end of martial law – Liashko

Unified state control body in pharma sector may be created before end of martial law – Liashko

19:54 05.09.2023
Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

19:32 13.01.2023
Govt creates interdepartmental working group to review instruments of control, regulation of business – PM

Govt creates interdepartmental working group to review instruments of control, regulation of business – PM

HOT NEWS

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

Azov reports clearing of Zoloty Kolodiaz, six villages from enemy and destruction of 271 occupants

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

Trump on meeting with Putin: I think it's going to work out very well, and if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast

Zelenskyy instructs MFA, President's Office to audit work with partners within defense coalitions

LATEST

Trump ready to participate in meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, if asked

California governor, Democratic congressman criticize Trump's meeting with Putin

Trump says Zelenskyy must make a deal with Russia

Trump returns to Washington after Alaska summit

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

Putin leaves Alaska early

Putin announces 'agreement reached,' 'start of progress' in resolving war in Ukraine

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy - Trump

No deal yet, I will call NATO, of course I will call Zelenskyy – Trump

AD
AD