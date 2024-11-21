Russia admits ICBM strike against Ukraine on air – CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has posted a video of the press briefing by Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova with a request to refrain from commenting on today's missile strikes against Dnipro. Thus, Russia has, in fact, admitted the strike by an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) against the territory of Ukraine, the CCD said.

As seen on the video published by the CCD, during the press briefing on Thursday, Zakharova received an incoming call on her cellphone. It can be heard that the person speaking on the phone asks the spokeswoman to give no comment on the ICBM strikes against a Dnipro-based industrial enterprise.

"Russian terrorists have, in fact, admitted an ICBM strike against the territory of Ukraine on air," the CCD said.

According to experts, if the ICBM strike is confirmed, it will be the first known combat use of such weapons in the history.