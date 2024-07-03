Securities Commission adds 12 investment projects to list of unreliable ones

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission has added the mining platforms Bitcoin Minetrix, F2Hash, BitFuFu and nine other investment projects to the list of unreliable ones.

According to information on the regulator’s website, the following platforms for working with cryptocurrencies were also included in the list: TEC Crypto, the trading platforms DAXBASE, CENTOBOT, Binarymate, Connext, BDSwiss, Forex Prop Firm (FPF), the brokerage platform FXCC, as well as the robot for making money on binary options BinBot PRO.

Thus, the total number of items in the list reached 294.

The commission once again reminded potential investors of the significant risks associated with investing through persons whose activities on the territory of Ukraine are in no way regulated, as well as persons providing false information about licensed and supposedly official activities in countries with developed financial markets.

The full list of projects is given on the official website of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission in the Protection of Investor Rights section.