Ministry of Agrarian Policy: all lands controlled by Ukraine to be sown, no talk of reduction in areas under crops

Ukraine has properly begun the third sowing of spring crops in the conditions of the full-scale invasion, all lands in controlled territories will be sown, there is no talk of reduction of areas under crops, and we can state a full continuation of work, said First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a national telethon.

"These days, in fact, the third sowing of spring crops is underway in the conditions of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainian farmers have demonstrated amazing resilience... This year, again, it is planned to sow all the lands within the controlled territories. This is not about reduction, we are talking about the full continuation of work," he said.

At the same time, Vysotsky pointed to a change in priorities in the choice of crops by farmers; in particular, production areas for soybeans and sugar beets will be expanded, and those for corn and wheat will be reduced.

"This is not something significant. The main thing is that work continues throughout the country, and there is a readiness to continue producing and processing products. This means that there are no critical risks to internal food security. There will be enough different products for Ukrainians," the deputy minister said, adding that Ukraine will continue to contribute to ensuring international food security.

Vysotsky said that the forecast for the 2024 growing season for spring crops is favorable. There was a lot of precipitation throughout the winter, and soil water reserves were sufficient.

In addition, logistics has improved over the past two and a half years. There are difficulties with it because war does not remove them all. However, in recent months, Ukraine has begun to export the vast majority of grains and processed products along the Black Sea maritime corridor, through which 85-87% of products are sent to foreign markets.

This allows expecting that Ukraine will be able to export 60-70% of grown products in 2024, the First Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy said.