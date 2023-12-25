DIM plans to commission 100,000 square meters in 2024

The DIM Group of Companies has built more than 45,000 square meters in 2023, plans to put into operation about 100,000 square meters of real estate, Marketing Director Daria Bedia has said.

"This year we have built more than 45,000 square meters. We are looking forward to receiving certificates in the near future in two of our projects: the eco-city Lucky Land residential complex and the multifunctional cluster of the Park Lake City residential complex. Next year we plan to commission about 100,000 square meters. We are preparing several new projects for release that we want to present to the market," Bedia said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

She stated that since the spring of 2023, the company has recorded a stable increase in demand volumes within 5-6% per month in comfort+ and business class projects.

"In total, we managed to return more than 45% of pre-war demand. Moreover, this is high-quality demand, converted into real transactions. This is very important, because it indicates the liquidity of the product (concept, format, quality characteristics of the residential complex) and the high pace of construction," Bedia said.

At the same time, the weighted average increase in construction costs for the year amounted to almost 45% due to the increase in the cost of construction and installation work due to inflation, lack of qualified personnel, and indexation of construction workers' salaries. In addition, this was caused by an increase in the cost of construction materials due to the lengthening and changes in supply chains, rising prices for raw materials, and loss of production capacity in the eastern and southern regions.

According to her, the level of demand is directly influenced by the project itself and its concept, as well as the stage of construction and whether active construction work is underway on site. Buyers are ready to enter the project not at the foundation pit stage, but at least with a readiness of 30-40%.

"Important criteria are the reputation of the developer, his ability to stick to his word in terms of deadlines and promises, as well as flexible purchase conditions both with 100% payment and in installments. The request for long-term installments of more than three years, according to our observations, has grown by a third in just a year," Bedia.

She noted that the fundamental characteristics of the choice are the type characteristics and quality of materials: brick or ceramic block, sound-absorbing windows with magnetropic coating, high-speed elevators from the best manufacturers. Much attention is paid to the service company, spatial zoning of the territory, landscape design, security and concierge service.