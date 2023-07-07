Economy

20:19 07.07.2023

Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

3 min read
Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky may become a third party in the case pending by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on the suit of Ukraine's Ministry of Justice against sanctioned citizens of the Russian Federation Alexander Babakov, Yevgeny Giner, Mikhail Voevodin and others on the confiscation of their assets, in particular the share of the Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant.

According to Nadra.info's source in the HACC, the court received an application from Kolomoisky's representative to join the case as a third party on the side of the defendants, who did not make independent claims on the subject of the dispute. On July 6 of this year, the HACC panel of judges satisfied this application.

According to the source, in a large list of assets, which the Ministry of Justice is asking the HACC to recover in favor of the state, there are 49.84% of shares of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant, which Voevodin and (supposedly) his wife Nataliya Selivanova allegedly indirectly own.

The HACC meeting is scheduled for July 11.

From the materials reviewed by Nadra.info, it follows that 49.84% of the shares of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant, which can be confiscated, is a share, through Starmill Limited (Cyprus), owned by Kadis Holding Limited (Saint Kitts and Nevis – an island state in the eastern Caribbean). 100% Kadis Holding Limited is owned by Newsteel Holding Ltd. (Belize). And although 100% of the latter is owned by Michalakis Tsitsekkos, the ultimate beneficiaries of this company, according to the source, are also Voevodin and Selivanova (according to YouControl, in 2019 they appeared as the ultimate beneficial owners of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - Nadra.info).

Voevodin allegedly received his share in Kadis Holding Limited from Kolomoisky, in accordance with an agreement concluded back in 2016. This document stipulates that the share will cost Vojvodin $926 million, to be paid out of dividends, distributed profits or other payments from the Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant business.

According to a Nadra.info source, copies of documents were added to Kolomoisky's application for joining the court case, providing that until Kolomoisky receives $926 million, he has the right to manage the business of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant, including through the management of shares in Kadis Holding Limited and the receipt of any economic interest in these shares (both in the distribution of profits and in the event of a sale). In the submitted application for joining the case, it is allegedly said that Kolomoisky has not received from Vojvodin the Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant dividends belonging to him under the agreement.

With this in mind, the HACC panel of judges decided that the court decision in the case could affect the rights and interests of Kolomoisky related to the fulfillment of the terms of the contract signed in 2016, and added him to the case as a third party.

According to court documents, a copy of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, on June 28, 2023, the Ministry of Justice filed an administrative lawsuit against Russian citizens under Part 1 of Article 4 of the law "On Sanctions" on the recovery of assets to state revenue. The ministry also requested that these assets be seized as part of the lawsuit. On June 30 of this year, the HACC satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice.

Tags: #kolomoisky #plant #shareholders #confiscation

MORE ABOUT

20:40 05.07.2023
Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

20:39 16.02.2023
Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cuts output of commercial iron ore 60.9% YoY in Jan 2023

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cuts output of commercial iron ore 60.9% YoY in Jan 2023

20:27 06.02.2023
Prosecutor General: Work underway to transfer Russian oligarch Malofeev's seized assets to Ukraine

Prosecutor General: Work underway to transfer Russian oligarch Malofeev's seized assets to Ukraine

18:51 06.02.2023
Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

12:04 01.02.2023
Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

16:50 12.12.2022
JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

17:40 21.07.2022
MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

10:33 09.06.2022
European Parliament proposes to develop mechanism for confiscation of Russia's assets

European Parliament proposes to develop mechanism for confiscation of Russia's assets

19:31 02.05.2022
Number of countries prepare legislative mechanisms for confiscation of Russian property to compensate Ukraine for military losses

Number of countries prepare legislative mechanisms for confiscation of Russian property to compensate Ukraine for military losses

15:04 11.03.2022
Profile committee proposes to expand nationalization of assets in Ukraine to individuals from aggressor country Russia

Profile committee proposes to expand nationalization of assets in Ukraine to individuals from aggressor country Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

LATEST

Some 172 cafes, restaurants open in Kyiv in Jan-May – expert

Ukraine allocates UAH 20 bln to insure safety of ships that will operate outside grain corridor – MP

DTEK Energy plans to continue de-mothballing of TPP units to increase their capacity by 500 MW – CEO

NBU intl reserves hit record – almost $39 bln – NBU governor

Russians intend to switch power unit No. 4 of ZNPP to 'hot shutdown' – Energoatom

ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

Ukraine, Bulgaria to cooperate in energy sector – memo

Ukraine ready to ratify FTA agreement with Turkey, revise it in 2024 – first dpty PM

Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

Ministry of Restoration to launch project office for DREAM ecosystem

AD
AD
AD
AD