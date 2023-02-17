Economy

12:44 17.02.2023

Bread producers need legislative regulation of relations with retail chains for development of industry

2 min read
Bread producers need legislative regulation of relations with retail chains for development of industry

Ukrainian bread producers need tools to effectively regulate unfair trade practices when interacting with retail chains, since existing "conflicts of interest" in commercial relations negatively affect product suppliers, end consumers, and the state as a whole, First Vice President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers Yuriy Duchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, according to him, to date, five bills have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada aimed at regulating the interaction of suppliers with retail chains, but none of them fully solves the existing problems of the bakery industry.

According to Duchenko, today in Ukraine there continue to be negative trends in the development of trade relations in retail trade, in particular, network customers widely use unfair trading practices, and their dictatorial terms of cooperation with manufacturers and suppliers are due to the fact that national retail chains have a significant market power in relations with manufacturers due to a large share in Ukrainian food retail.

According to the expert, large suppliers and manufacturers of food products to retail chains note that one of the most important problems in cooperation with retail chains is the imposition of additional services on the supplier, which usually do not have real economic content and do not bring additional benefits to him. It is also noted that retail chains often set disproportionate prices for such services or their "formal" provision, when services are not provided in full or require additional payment for imposed "additional" services, which significantly increases the cost of the primary service.

Based on general information from industry manufacturers, these additional services are based on the transfer of retail network risk financing to the supplier or manufacturer of products. These include, for example, the obligation to pick up unsold goods, although the supplier cannot directly influence the order/volume of a batch of goods delivered to a particular store, the conditions for its sale, the demand for goods, as well as a number of other factors beyond the control of the supplier.

Tags: #bread #baker

MORE ABOUT

17:49 07.10.2020
Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

12:21 19.08.2014
No large rise in bread prices to be seen in near term, says ministry

No large rise in bread prices to be seen in near term, says ministry

15:30 06.02.2013
Price of most popular bread in Kyiv won't rise until at least late 2013, says official

Price of most popular bread in Kyiv won't rise until at least late 2013, says official

12:42 16.11.2012
Kyivkhlib slightly cuts previously increased prices of bread

Kyivkhlib slightly cuts previously increased prices of bread

15:17 02.11.2012
Agricultural Policy and Food Minister denies there are any reasons for bread price rise

Agricultural Policy and Food Minister denies there are any reasons for bread price rise

09:42 12.10.2012
Social bread prices in Kiev region not to grow within three years, Prysiazhniuk says

Social bread prices in Kiev region not to grow within three years, Prysiazhniuk says

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

Israel to provide Ukraine with loan guarantees of up to $200 mln for healthcare, civil infrastructure projects - FM

Court upholds bail-in procedure in case filed by ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Dubilet

UMCC head replaced, there are suspicions due to fraud with supply of titanium ore – SPF

After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

LATEST

PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: no power outages across Ukraine for almost week, but it's too early to relax

Simplified registration in Ukraine of medicines registered in countries with strict regulatory system becomes ineffective due to war – expert

State budget spending on military equipment in Jan down to UAH 28.7 bln, payments to military to UAH 71.8 bln - Finance Ministry

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cuts output of commercial iron ore 60.9% YoY in Jan 2023

Israel to provide Ukraine with loan guarantees of up to $200 mln for healthcare, civil infrastructure projects - FM

Market of logistics real estate in Lviv region will increase by 80,000 sq m in 2023 - Watermelon Development

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

AD
AD
AD
AD