Economy

11:56 10.02.2023

Kormotech plans to invest EUR 12 mln to expand production in Ukraine, Lithuania in 2023

2 min read
Kormotech plans to invest EUR 12 mln to expand production in Ukraine, Lithuania in 2023

 Ukrainian cat and dog food manufacturer Kormotech plans to invest EUR 12 million to expand production in Ukraine and Lithuania in 2023, Eduard Babenko, head of the Ukraine-East Asia strategic business area, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Despite the war, we plan to invest in expanding production capacity, especially with a focus on production of wet food. In 2023, we will invest about EUR 12 million in Ukraine and Lithuania. The wet food market in the world is growing rapidly, so we must build new capacities in order to be able to serve contracts with system distributors in the future," he said.

According to Babenko, the company is building plans based on the scenario of Ukraine's victory.

"We should expect a greater influx of foreign investment, which will become a driver of market development. However, household incomes will not undergo rapid growth, and savings by that time will be at a much lower level than before the war. Therefore, one should not expect a rapid growth of the market, we predict growth by level of 5-7% [in tonnes]," the expert noted.

Taking into account the new realities, but with an eye on the long term, the company plans to expand warehouses in Europe and turn them into integrated logistics hubs.

"The main goal of 2023 is to reach a turnover of $150 million. The second is to increase the export/Ukraine ratio to 30/70, but not due to a rollover of volumes, but due to the simultaneous growth of markets. Everything we do is not for one day, and we have big plans. And we include in this understanding a partner, a client, together we plan for long intervals," he said.

Kormotech LLC is a leading Ukrainian manufacturer of food for cats and dogs. The company exports products to 33 countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, France, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and Chile.

Tags: #kormotech

MORE ABOUT

19:09 09.02.2023
Kormotech sells products worth UAH 3.1 bln in Ukraine in 2022

Kormotech sells products worth UAH 3.1 bln in Ukraine in 2022

15:04 07.11.2019
EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

17:56 30.01.2018
Kormotech sees 17% rise in sales of pet food in 2017

Kormotech sees 17% rise in sales of pet food in 2017

AD

HOT NEWS

Parliament at second reading adopts bill on corporatization of Energoatom

EU approves price caps for Russian petroleum products

NBU expects unemployment to remain at about 26% in 2023, with weakening in 2025 to 17.6%

EC will propose to extend preferential regime for imports from Ukraine for a year

EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

LATEST

Metinvest pays UAH 20.5 bln in taxes in 2022, remains one of largest sponsors of Ukrainian army – CEO

Ukrainian gas distribution companies to start installing smart meters for consumers in 2023

Sales of new residential projects in Ukraine blocked for 4 months due to inability to register property rights – expert

National Bank of Moldova slashes base rate again, this time 3 pp to 17%

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih hopes to double production in H1 2023 to 50% of capacity

Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

USAID transfers first 25 MW gas turbine station to Ukraine

Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

Parliament at second reading adopts bill on corporatization of Energoatom

Ukraine intends to commission 500 MW of green generation, increase electricity imports to 2,000 MW - minister

AD
AD
AD
AD