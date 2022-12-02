Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

Ukrainian enterprises of Rinat Akhmetov's SCM Investment Group for the nine months of 2022 paid UAH 60.2 billion in taxes and fees to the state and local budgets, the company said on Friday.

Thus, Ukrainian enterprises of SCM Investment Group sent UAH 57.3 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels. Another UAH 2.8 billion was paid to the budget by associated and joint ventures. Of the UAH 57.3 billion paid by SCM enterprises, UAH 49 billion went to the state budget, UAH 8.3 billion to local budgets.

"Despite the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, SCM continues to invest in the economy and energy independence of our country," the company said.

Capital investments from January to October 2022 reached UAH 13.3 billion. Most of these funds are measures to strengthen the country's energy security: overhaul of power grids, re-equipment of power units of thermal power plants, drilling oil and gas wells, coal enrichment, etc.

Some UAH 6.1 billion was spent on social programs. The largest expenses were environmental protection and social programs for residents of the regions of presence. Also, the SCM business, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation and the Shakhtar football club continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainians in these difficult times. Since February 24, more than UAH 3.5 billion has been allocated to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and humanitarian programs.