Almost all TPPs, large HPPs damaged by Russian missile strikes in Ukraine – Ukrenergo head

With massive air strikes, the most powerful of which took place on November 15, Russian invaders damaged almost all thermal and large hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, board chairman of NPC Ukrenergo, said.

"After the last attack, we practically had no undamaged thermal and hydroelectric power plants left. That is, in order for you to understand the scale and what we have to work with, almost all thermal and hydropower generation, if we are talking about large objects, was subjected to missile strikes," Kudrytsky said during a briefing at a media center in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In addition, he focused on the fact that there were almost no undamaged Ukrenergo nodal substations left.

"That is, something 'arrived' at every important substation, and at some several times, three, five and even eight times. Therefore, the scale of destruction is colossal," the head of Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, he stressed that after each massive attack, a certain time is needed to power the majority of consumers, and another one to three days to transfer power outages from emergency to planned mode. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the transfer to hourly schedules takes place already from Saturday, which means a very efficient work of power engineers.