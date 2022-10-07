Economy

12:37 07.10.2022

Ex-head of Oschadbank Pyshny appointed NBU chief

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed ex-head of Oschadbank Andriy Pyshny to the post of head of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The corresponding decisions were supported by 290 MPs on Friday.

As reported, Pyshny was named as a possible candidate for the post of head of the NBU even before the start of the war, when the topic of a possible change of the central bank head arose several times. At the same time, the ex-head of Oschadbank was ready to compete for the post of head of Ukreximbank, but due to the war, the corresponding competition was canceled. In May of this year, Pyshny became an adviser to the head of the board of Oschadbank. He is also a member of the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group.

