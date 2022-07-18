Economy

15:53 18.07.2022

SPF working on improving automatic real estate appraisal service – SPF acting head

2 min read
SPF working on improving automatic real estate appraisal service – SPF acting head

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) is developing amendments to by-laws and the law on appraisal to improve the work of the automatic real estate appraisal service, Olha Batova, acting head of the Fund, has said.

"I am now actively engaged in understanding the system, trying to improve both analytics and methods of dealing with unscrupulous appraisers. We have already developed changes to by-laws and to the appraisal law. We have already made the terms of reference for finalizing the database," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Batova, the planned changes will allow disabling access to the database for unscrupulous appraisers and simplify the process of canceling their certificate. At the same time, such appraisers can artificially change the base for certain transactions by uploading incorrect reports.

"Legislation does not provide for us the ability to easily deprive an unscrupulous appraiser of a certificate. Moreover, it simply defies common sense: we can disconnect the legal entity in which this appraiser works from the database, but the appraiser himself cannot always be disconnected and deprived of a certificate," she explained.

In addition, an important issue is filling the valuation database with information about the cost of objects to improve automatic analytics.

"Historically, we do not have an information base on the cost of various objects. Any automatic assessment must be based on something. For example, you buy an apartment in a village where there has not been a single sale for five years, and in this case the database cannot automatically make a real assessment. Everyone complains about this, blames the Fund, but it is really impossible to do anything about it either technically or logically. But we will do our best to make it work better," Batova stressed.

Tags: #spf #batova

MORE ABOUT

16:24 18.07.2022
SPF to initiate continued incentives for rent payments on state property in some regions – SPF acting head

SPF to initiate continued incentives for rent payments on state property in some regions – SPF acting head

10:58 27.01.2022
Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

14:16 20.12.2021
SPF functions should be divided into management of state-owned assets and their sale – MP Arakhamia

SPF functions should be divided into management of state-owned assets and their sale – MP Arakhamia

17:17 18.12.2021
UMCC privatization auction fails for the third time – SPF

UMCC privatization auction fails for the third time – SPF

18:02 30.11.2021
ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

13:00 23.11.2021
Privatization of 30 distilleries brings UAH 1.05 bln to state budget - SPF

Privatization of 30 distilleries brings UAH 1.05 bln to state budget - SPF

11:45 29.10.2021
SPF postpones auction for sale of UMCC to late Dec due to one real bid

SPF postpones auction for sale of UMCC to late Dec due to one real bid

17:15 30.07.2021
Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

12:49 27.07.2021
SPF initiates joining Electrotyazhmash to Turboatom

SPF initiates joining Electrotyazhmash to Turboatom

09:53 26.01.2021
SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

AD

HOT NEWS

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

LATEST

ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Biofuel production one of most important areas of work of Agrarian Policy Ministry – dpty minister

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD