Energoatom launches new facilities for generation of clean electricity in Ukraine's power system

Energoatom has completed construction, commissioning and testing of new highly flexible generating capacities for production of electricity and connected them to the power system of Ukraine.

"During the war, Energoatom continued to implement previously launched investment programs and projects, especially those that can have a significant effect in the short term. And this despite the damage caused by the occupiers, problems with logistics and the supply of equipment, components and materials," head of the company Petro Kotin said.

Energoatom noted that the launch of these capacities is important for maintaining the basic mode of operation of the domestic nuclear power industry, regulating peak loads and maintaining the frequency in the Ukrainian energy system.

"It is also cheap and clean energy and another step towards the decarbonization of the Ukrainian economy," the company said.

For his part, the head of Energoatom thanked its employees who, in difficult war conditions, managed to find technological and logistical solutions to complete this important project.

The company did not release any other details, citing wartime requirements.

At the same time, they noted that this is already the second project that Energoatom completed during the war, pointing to the receipt on April 25 of this year from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of a separate permit for the commissioning of the centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Chornobyl zone.