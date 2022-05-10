Economy

20:33 10.05.2022

Ryanair offers accelerated recruitment procedure for Ukrainians

The largest European low-cost air carrier, Irish Ryanair, offers an accelerated recruitment procedure for Ukrainians in all areas of the company's business, according to the company's website.

"Ryanair would like to extend a warm welcome to all Ukrainian Nationals to attend an open day at our Headquarters in Swords, Co Dublin. At our recruitment open day, you will be able to learn about all of the open positions that we currently have available at the moment and we have a fast track recruitment process in place for Ukrainian nationals," the company said.

At the same time, Ryanair warns that all open vacancies require a good knowledge of English.

As previously reported, Ryanair canceled all flights to and from Ukraine, in particular from Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa airports, for an unlimited period, this follows from the information in its booking system.

In September 2021, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said the company planned to expand into Ukraine if the country joins the European Union's open skies agreement. This agreement was signed in October last year.

