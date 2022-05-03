Economy

09:43 03.05.2022

BRSM-Nafta introduces restrictions on supply of fuel

1 min read
BRSM-Nafta introduces restrictions on supply of fuel

BRSM-Nafta fuel filling station network has imposed restrictions on the supply of fuel due to its shortage, Oleksandr Melnychuk, the director for strategic development of the company, said on his Facebook page.

In particular, the restriction on the supply of A95 Euro petrol was 20 liters, A95 Premium (32% bioethanol) - 50 liters, diesel fuel - 50 liters and gas - 30 liters.

"Unfortunately, everything is still very difficult with the supply of fuel. The search for drivers, the bureaucracy with obtaining documents, negotiations on purchases in Europe - all this has significantly complicated and delayed the delivery time. But most importantly, delivering fuel by fuel trucks is a completely different matter than when it is supplied by rail and in much larger volumes. Therefore, we are forced to impose restrictions on the supply of fuel," Melnychuk wrote.

