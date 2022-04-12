Economy

20:52 12.04.2022

Energy Ministry wants to create two industry cyber centers based on Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

2 min read
Energy Ministry wants to create two industry cyber centers based on Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

The Ministry of Energy intends to create two industry-specific cyber centers in the electricity and oil and gas sectors on the basis of previously created cyber centers at NPC Ukrenergo and NJSC Naftogaz, Farid Safarov, Deputy Minister of Energy for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization, has said.

"The Ministry of Energy sent a draft order to the Cabinet of Ministers on the definition of two industry centers. In it, the two cyber centers created on the basis of Naftogaz and Ukrenergo were referred to as industry cyber centers. It is assumed that Ukrenergo will be responsible for the energy sector, for the oil and gas industries – Naftogaz," Safarov said at an online briefing "Cyber Threats in War: Cyber Attacks on Ukraine's Regional Power Distribution Company" on Tuesday.

According to him, such proposals were developed as part of an agreement with the National Security and Defense Council and the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as interaction with the government's CERT-UA computer incident response team.

The Deputy Minister explained that the sectoral cyber centers will be built on the principle of a pyramid.

"At the first level, the enterprises themselves must carry out organizational and technical actions in order to prevent possible damage, above them there is the level of monitoring of industry centers based on Ukrenergo and Naftogaz, which, in turn, are already interacting directly with key cybersecurity stakeholders," Safarov explained the mechanism.

In his opinion, the creation of such industry centers will significantly enhance the cyber defense of energy facilities, which are the most vulnerable group of critical infrastructure.

"In order to simplify the work of colleagues from CERT-UA, to coordinate and make their intervention more effective precisely at critical moments, we are building this architecture," the Deputy Minister noted.

As reported, since the beginning of the war, the number of cyberattacks on energy infrastructure facilities has almost doubled – over 200,000 cyberattacks were committed in 47 days of the war, while 900,000 of them were recorded over entire 2021.

Tags: #energy #naftogaz #ukrenergo #cyber_centers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:13 12.04.2022
CERT-UA warns of large-scale cyber attack on energy sector

CERT-UA warns of large-scale cyber attack on energy sector

12:26 12.04.2022
It’s necessary to define specific deadlines for each country to limit the use of Russian energy resources - Zelensky in Lithuanian Parliament

It’s necessary to define specific deadlines for each country to limit the use of Russian energy resources - Zelensky in Lithuanian Parliament

09:53 12.04.2022
Naftogaz subsidizes Ukrainian consumers for $1.3 bln in March - Vitrenko

Naftogaz subsidizes Ukrainian consumers for $1.3 bln in March - Vitrenko

16:00 05.04.2022
Ukrenergo receives many offers from European colleagues to help in restoring destroyed infrastructure

Ukrenergo receives many offers from European colleagues to help in restoring destroyed infrastructure

16:02 04.04.2022
DTEK remains only electricity exporter to Poland

DTEK remains only electricity exporter to Poland

18:45 28.03.2022
Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

18:04 28.03.2022
Ukrenergo opens up opportunity to export electricity to Poland

Ukrenergo opens up opportunity to export electricity to Poland

18:43 27.03.2022
Russian troops damage building of Neutron Source nuclear installation in Kharkiv – Nuclear Inspectorate

Russian troops damage building of Neutron Source nuclear installation in Kharkiv – Nuclear Inspectorate

18:03 27.03.2022
Over 10,000 ha of forest on fire near Chornobyl – ombudsperson

Over 10,000 ha of forest on fire near Chornobyl – ombudsperson

19:04 24.03.2022
Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Ukrainian energy system has enough capacities, opportunities to export electricity to Europe - DTEK top manager

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

President signs law on 100% guaranteeing deposits for war period

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

LATEST

Nova Poshta reopens 50% of network

Most malls manage to find balance with tenants on payments during war

Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

President signs law on 100% guaranteeing deposits for war period

HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

Adonis resumes work of maternity hospital in Kyiv

Europlant resumes import of seed potatoes to Ukraine, delivers 22 tonnes – association

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Finance Ministry predicts deficit of Ukraine's state budget in April-May-2022 up to $5-7 bln/month

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD