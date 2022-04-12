Economy

16:07 12.04.2022

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom will develop a new program to protect Ukraine's nuclear facilities to increase their defense capability, taking into account the experience of military aggression by the Russian Federation, the head of the company, Petro Kotin, has said.

"Now, of course, we will create an appropriate program and measures to improve the physical protection of facilities. Add air defense, anti-tank protection," Kotin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that during the military aggression of the Russian Federation, nuclear facilities faced an unprecedented attack, against which the existing defense mechanisms were not designed.

"This happened for the first time in history that such a nuclear-developed country faced such aggression. This is an act of nuclear terrorism when they fired at our nuclear facilities. This has never happened, and no one expected that this could happen," Kotin said.

The head of Energoatom said that priority measures will be implemented at the expense of the company, but in the future government programs will be developed to strengthen the protection of not only nuclear, but also other strategic facilities, taking into account the experience of this war.

"Now, we see that we will implement priority programs at our own expense, but we will continue to go to government programs. This applies not only to nuclear facilities, but also to the infrastructure of Ukraine, appropriate programs will be adopted to improve their defense capability," Kotin said.

18:30 11.04.2022
Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

20:32 01.04.2022
Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

20:29 01.04.2022
Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

19:35 31.03.2022
Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

14:54 30.03.2022
IAEA head announces consideration of specific steps to urgently provide assistance to Ukraine to protect nuclear facilities

14:05 24.03.2022
Russian troops trying to storm satellite city of Chornobyl NPP Slavutych – Energoatom

13:18 24.03.2022
Russian troops creating 'fake news' at Chornobyl NPP to justify nuclear terror for IAEA – Energoatom

14:20 14.03.2022
Invaders intend to dispose of unexploded mines at Zaporizhia NPP right next to power unit 1 – Energoatom

12:31 11.03.2022
Ukraine's refusal from Russian nuclear fuel to deprive Russia of UAH 6-8 bln annually – Energoatom

16:13 09.03.2022
Russian nuclear scientists should shout about seizure of Ukrainian NPPs, but they stubbornly silent - Energoatom head

