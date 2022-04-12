Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom will develop a new program to protect Ukraine's nuclear facilities to increase their defense capability, taking into account the experience of military aggression by the Russian Federation, the head of the company, Petro Kotin, has said.

"Now, of course, we will create an appropriate program and measures to improve the physical protection of facilities. Add air defense, anti-tank protection," Kotin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that during the military aggression of the Russian Federation, nuclear facilities faced an unprecedented attack, against which the existing defense mechanisms were not designed.

"This happened for the first time in history that such a nuclear-developed country faced such aggression. This is an act of nuclear terrorism when they fired at our nuclear facilities. This has never happened, and no one expected that this could happen," Kotin said.

The head of Energoatom said that priority measures will be implemented at the expense of the company, but in the future government programs will be developed to strengthen the protection of not only nuclear, but also other strategic facilities, taking into account the experience of this war.

"Now, we see that we will implement priority programs at our own expense, but we will continue to go to government programs. This applies not only to nuclear facilities, but also to the infrastructure of Ukraine, appropriate programs will be adopted to improve their defense capability," Kotin said.