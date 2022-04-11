Estimated damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from war with Russia exceeds $80 bln - KSE Institute

As of April 11, 2022, the KSE Institute estimated the damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from the war in the country at $80.4 billion, or UAH 2.4 trillion, while over the past week the estimate of losses increased by $12.2 billion, according to a press release from the analytical division of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), KSE Institute.

"During the last week, direct losses to civilian infrastructure documented based on publicly available evidence (that is, this is a lower bound estimate and the true losses are likely to be times higher), increased by $12.2 billion. As of April 11, the total amount of direct documented infrastructure damages, based only on public sources, is $80 billion," the KSE Institute said, referring to data analysis within the framework of the Russia Will Pay project.

"The largest increase in the value of damages this week was due to the increase in residential real estate, which was caused both by the increase in destruction and the refinement of previous data on the earlier destruction, as well as some adjustments in methodology. The second reason for the growth is the loss of enterprises assets. The cost of health care facilities, taking into account the structure of these facilities in terms of types (hospitals, clinics, clinics, laboratories, etc.) was specified also in the updated calculations," the report says.

"As estimated by the Ministry of Economy and KSE, the overall Ukraine's economic losses due to the war, taking into account both direct losses calculated in this project and indirect losses (GDP decline, investment cessation, outflow of labor, additional defense and social support costs, etc.), range from $564 billion to $600 billion," it reads.

"During the 47 days of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 23,000 kilometers of roads, 37,000 square meters of real estate, 319 kindergartens, 205 medical institutions, 546 educational institutions, 145 factories and enterprises were damaged, destroyed or seized. In addition, 54 administration buildings, 277 bridges and bridge crossings, 10 military airfields, 8 airports, 2 ports were damaged by the war. Thus, as of April 11, at least 74 religious buildings and 62 other cultural buildings were damaged, destroyed or seized," according to the document.