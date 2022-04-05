Cabinet allocates UAH 32.8 bln for AFU’s urgent needs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 32.8 billion from the reserve fund for the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said.

"It is planned to allocate UAH 32,900 to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from the reserve fund of the state budget to meet the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting.