Energoatom, OCNI sign memo of cooperation

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom and the Organization of the Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the field of nuclear energy and related technologies, the company has said.

According to a posting on the Energoatom website on Thursday, the document was signed by Energoatom Acting President Petro Kotin and OCNI President Ron Oberth on February 2.

"Partnership with OCNI opens up new opportunities for our cooperation with Canadian companies in the most promising areas of nuclear energy related to ensuring reliable nuclear generation, nuclear research and development, innovation and concern for the environment and people," Kotin said.

According to Oberth, OCNI looks forward to working closely with colleagues in Ukraine on projects that support global initiatives to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and improve the health of people around the world.

The memorandum provides for several areas of cooperation, including the decommissioning of nuclear installations, the production of hydrogen using nuclear energy and the development of large data processing centers at nuclear power plants.

"The memorandum will encourage cooperation between Canadian and Ukrainian nuclear research institutes and universities in the field of nuclear research, development and nuclear education," Energoatom said.

OCNI is an association of more than 240 Canadian nuclear industry suppliers whose companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support for CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada and CANDU and light water reactors in other markets.