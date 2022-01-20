Economy

16:50 20.01.2022

Ukraine temporarily loses access to external capital markets due to stress levels of rates - NBU

1 min read
Ukraine temporarily loses access to external capital markets due to stress levels of rates - NBU

Ukraine has temporarily lost access to external capital markets due to stress levels of rates, Oleksiy Lupin, the director of the open markets department at the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), said.

"Geopolitics has led to an increase in the "risk penalty" for Ukraine both on external markets and on domestic markets. Moreover, on external markets, the yield of Ukrainian government bonds has reached stress levels, double-digit, and, unfortunately, temporarily Ukraine has lost access to external capital markets," he said during a briefing.

According to him, the domestic market survived the relevant events better, in particular, if compared with March 2020, when the peak interest rates in the secondary government bonds market were at the level of 20-25%, then on January 19, the peak rates here were 16-17%.

He noted that it is now more profitable for a rational investor to purchase securities on the secondary market, but he believes that this is a temporary phenomenon, and after the de-escalation of profitability, the markets will equalize, and the Ministry of Finance will be able to attract hryvnias at auctions.

Tags: #capital #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:49 20.01.2022
NBU sees signs of stabilization in FX market, refrains from intervention on Thursday

NBU sees signs of stabilization in FX market, refrains from intervention on Thursday

15:57 20.01.2022
No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

15:12 20.01.2022
NBU raises key policy rate to 10% per annum

NBU raises key policy rate to 10% per annum

17:46 09.12.2021
Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

14:14 09.12.2021
NBU raises key policy rate to 9% per annum

NBU raises key policy rate to 9% per annum

11:38 07.12.2021
Venture Market 2022 - PE&VC Summit

Venture Market 2022 - PE&VC Summit

14:08 25.11.2021
Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

18:44 19.11.2021
NBU postpones for one year banks' coverage of 100% of operational risk, decides to start with 50%

NBU postpones for one year banks' coverage of 100% of operational risk, decides to start with 50%

09:37 03.11.2021
Banks allocate overwhelming part of NBU's long-term refinancing to purchase govt bonds

Banks allocate overwhelming part of NBU's long-term refinancing to purchase govt bonds

14:28 21.10.2021
NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

NBU raises key policy rate to 10% per annum

Ukraine cuts UGS stocks by one third since early heating season

LATEST

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

Ukraine cuts UGS stocks by one third since early heating season

Ukrnafta to try again to gather shareholders on Feb 17 with proposal to transfer oil assets to 100% subsidiary

USA to allocate extra $300 mln to Ukraine in 2022 – Blinken

Ukrainian PM: More than half of heating season is over, stocks are sufficient

Ratio of expenses for BOC to effect of its work is 1:43 – business ombudsman

Ukrposhta applies to Antimonopoly Committee for permission to buy Alpari Bank

Business Ombudsman admits hike in fiscalization-related complaints from private entrepreneurs from Jan 1

Number of complaints to business ombudsman up by 26% in 2021 – Waschuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD