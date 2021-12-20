SPF functions should be divided into management of state-owned assets and their sale – MP Arakhamia

The functions of the State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine should be divided, in particular, into an agency for managing state-owned assets and an agency for their sale, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia has said.

"The State Property Fund initially had a conflict of interests: its head carries out two functions – asset management (leasing) and selling them. On the one hand, he should sell everything that can be sold and as soon as possible. This means selling cheaper. On the other hand, there are assets that bring good profit from renting out. And if you work correctly with tenants, you can significantly increase these incomes," Arakhamia said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"To avoid this it is necessary to separate these two functions: to create an asset management agency, which task is to collect the maximum amount from the lease, and a sales agency," he added.

Arakhamia said that these agencies will be "large state realtors who, with the help of investment bankers, will prepare objects for sale."

"In this case, each of the agencies will have an absolutely clear performance indicator. If I manage assets, it means that the indicators of my work are funds from leasing, capitalization of assets, and if I sell, then the selling price, its pace of work, the number of objects sold speak about my efficiency," the head of the faction said.

With the current structure of the SPF, it is difficult to achieve optimal performance, no matter who leads it, Arakhamia added.

According to him, the faction is currently looking for a new candidate for the post of head of the SPF to replace Dmytro Sennychenko.

"We are looking for a candidate. The departure of the head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko was predictable for one reason: the privatization plan and the fact of privatization, as they say, are two big differences," Arakhamia said.