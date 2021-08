The mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine plans to acquire more than 50% of the shares of the telecom operator Vega (PrJSC Farlep-Invest).

A source in the relevant field told Interfax-Ukraine that the relevant documents are already being considered by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

Vodafone Ukraine does not comment on the deal.

Vega also declined to make comments.