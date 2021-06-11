Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed an official investigation in relation to acting president of Energoatom Petro Kotin, having created a special commission.

According to government resolution No. 608-r of June 9, 2021, promulgated on June 11, the commission must conduct an internal investigation within two months.

The investigation is carried out in accordance with the law on prevention of corruption and in order to fulfill the order of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention dated March 3, 2021, the order says.

The agency in its order indicated the illegality of the dismissal of adviser to the president of Energoatom Oleh Polischuk from the post of director for prevention and combating corruption.

In a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Energoatom noted that the said resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers is in fact a technical and procedural document approved to fulfill the formal requirements of the agency regarding the implementation of its instructions.

"The order does not influence anything, since by a number of court rulings, in particular those of the Kyiv Shevchenkivsky District Court dated May 28 and April 16, all the proceedings initiated by the agency were closed earlier due to the lack of corpus delicti," Energoatom explained.