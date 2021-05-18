Economy

09:38 18.05.2021

DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

2 min read
DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

DTEK Energy has completed the process of restructuring its loan portfolio, which provides for the conversion of the current issue of Eurobonds and the principal amount of bank debt in the amount of over $2 billion into new Eurobonds, the company said on Monday evening.

"DTEK Energy, despite the loss of assets in Donbas, the systemic crisis in the Ukrainian electricity market and the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, has successfully completed the process of restructuring Eurobonds and the main bank debt for a total of more than $2 billion," Director General of DTEK Maksym Tymchenko is quoted as saying in the press release.

Under the terms of the restructuring, part of the current debt on DTEK Energy Eurobonds was converted into DTEK Oil & Gas Eurobonds in the amount of $425 million at a rate of 6.75% per annum and maturity until December 31, 2026.

The rest of the debt was converted into new DTEK Energy Eurobonds with a 7% interest rate and maturity on December 31, 2027. In 2021, DTEK Energy will pay a coupon in cash at an interest rate of 1.5% per annum, the rest of the coupon of 3.5% per annum will be capitalized and added to the principal amount of the debt. The proposed payments for 2021 correspond to the crisis situation in the Ukrainian energy sector, the company noted.

The company also indicated that bondholders who joined the Lock-up Agreement by the end of the day on May 5, will receive a payment in the amount of 2% of the amount of new bonds. "Thus, the loans of DTEK Energy have been transferred to a public financial instrument," the press release says.

According to Tymchenko, the parameters for the issue of new Eurobonds were determined in a constructive, partnership dialogue with creditors. "Our agreement is an example of an open and responsible European approach in relations with investors, and proof that DTEK always fulfills all obligations to its partners. It is a matter of business reputation and trust in Ukrainian business," Tymchenko said, thanking creditors for patience and understanding.

Tags: #eurobonds #dtek_energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:28 13.05.2021
Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

12:09 11.05.2021
Vitrenko intends to prepare Naftogaz for issue of eurobonds in Sept

Vitrenko intends to prepare Naftogaz for issue of eurobonds in Sept

18:49 22.04.2021
Price of VRIs and eurobonds of Ukraine rises following news of withdrawal of Russian troops

Price of VRIs and eurobonds of Ukraine rises following news of withdrawal of Russian troops

10:23 02.03.2021
Fitch affirms DTEK Energy at 'restricted default'

Fitch affirms DTEK Energy at 'restricted default'

20:41 01.03.2021
Ukraine pays $335 mln in interest on restructured eurobonds

Ukraine pays $335 mln in interest on restructured eurobonds

09:27 09.02.2021
DTEK agrees terms of restructuring eurobonds, bank debt with creditors' committee

DTEK agrees terms of restructuring eurobonds, bank debt with creditors' committee

18:31 29.12.2020
Interpipe redeems part of 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

Interpipe redeems part of 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

11:44 21.12.2020
Interpipe to partially redeem 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

Interpipe to partially redeem 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

18:55 18.12.2020
Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

12:27 18.11.2020
Metinvest pays out another coupon of $19.4 mln on 2029 eurobonds

Metinvest pays out another coupon of $19.4 mln on 2029 eurobonds

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in GDP warrants for first time on May 31

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

Ukrposhta decides to buy small bank, looking for appraiser – board chairman

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

LATEST

Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in GDP warrants for first time on May 31

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

Gazprom earns 363 bln rubles profit to RAS in Q1, highest in last 9 quarters

Ukrzaliznytsia to need 2-3 years for unbundling – board's acting head

Ukrposhta decides to buy small bank, looking for appraiser – board chairman

WOG, OKKO suspend sale of premium fuel due to introduction of state regulation of prices

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market – Ambassador Markarova

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

Zelensky signs law to extend export duty on ferrous scrap

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD